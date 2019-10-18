|
|
Jean M. Brick, 91, of Factoryville, passed peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Gardens, Tunkhannock. She was born in Philadelphia on March 19, 1928, daughter of the late John and Mildred Schoppe Gallagher. Jean was predeceased by her beloved husband, George; they would have celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary Nov. 24.
Jean and George moved 11 times during their first 10 years of marriage when he worked for Woolworths. But Jean always managed to make a real home for her growing family. They started the Brick's Market Legacy when they opened Brick's General Store in Lawsville, Pa., in 1957 and could put down some roots. In 1965 they moved to Factoryville as the business grew. Now Jean could finally revel in creating the home that stayed the center of the family for over 50 years.
Traditions, for holidays or any day, were born in her home and continue down the generations. "Home" was always there, always open; a steady presence for her family which is still growing.
Jean is survived by three daughters, Lynn Reynolds and husband, Paul, of Factoryville; Nancy Burdick and husband, Don, of Union Dale; and Carol Weisenfluh and husband, Kevin, of Factoryville; grandchildren, Michele Strickland, Martin Reynolds, Aaron Slick, Ben Burdick, Frostina Roy, Haley Townsley and Owen Weisenfluh; great-grandchildren, Maura and Paige Strickland, Gabriel and Finnegan Roy, Theron Townsley and baby Slick who is on the way; several nieces and nephews.
During the last 50 years, Jean was active in the Tunkhannock Methodist Church and a member of United Methodist Women. George and his "Brown Eyes" enjoyed traveling, summers on the river in the Thousand Islands, but most importantly, time with family and friends.
Jean's family would like to thank the staff of the Gardens at Tunkhannock for their compassionate thoughtful care. The family would also like to recognize the careful guidance of Hospice of the Sacred Heart. Special thanks to Jane Richards and Beverly Schneider for the loving care they provided for Jean in her home.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. from Tunkhannock United Methodist Church, Pastor Jon Buxton officiating, assisted by Dr. Paul Nye, Jean's nephew. Friends may call at the church from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Arrangements by Anthony P. Litwin Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville, Pa. Interment at the convenience of the family at Evergreen Woodlawn Cemetery, Factoryville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE First St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 18, 2019