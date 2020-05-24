|
Jean M. Druther, 97, formerly of Cottage Street, Carbondale, died Wednesday night at the Forest City Nursing Center, where she had resided for the past several years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Henry Druther, on Oct. 21, 1984.
Born May 24, 1922, in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Maryan and Mary Truskolaski Milewski.
In addition to her daughter-in-law, Patricia Druther of Etters, Jean is survived by her grandson, David Druther and his wife, Christina, of Leesburg, Va.; her granddaughter, Lisa Hughes and her husband, Brian of Downingtown; one great-granddaughter, Brianna; three great-grandsons, Richard, Scott and Eric; one brother, John Milewski of Wyandotte, Mich.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her two children, Richard Druther, in April, and Mary Ann in 1953; three sisters, Mary Margavich, Irene Kozuch and Florence Tuzze; and six brothers, Albert, Andrew, Chester, Anthony, Joseph and Maryan Stanley Milewski.
Before retirement, she had been employed in the local garment industry as a seamstress. Jean was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, the auxiliary of the Cottage Hose Company and the auxiliary of the Cerra-Leo Disabled American Veterans, all of Carbondale, and the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union.
Private funeral services will be held at Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale.
Interment, Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, East Jermyn.
To share condolences and photos with Jean's family, visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 24, 2020