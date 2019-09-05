|
Jean M. Houlihan, 60, of Moosic, died Tuesday at home. Her companion, Andrew Joseph Sabol, died Nov. 4, 2012.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Paul and Marion Phillips Houlihan, she was a graduate of West Scranton High School and an avid Jeff Gordon fan.
Jean was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who was taken too soon. She will be deeply missed.
Surviving are two sons, Paul Marsico and Eric Sabol, Moosic; granddaughter, Mia Marsico; three sisters, Elaine Cerynak and Marion and Karen Houlihan; brother, Paul Houlihan; puppies, Tubby and Bentley; and nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Houlihan.
Friends may call Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 5, 2019