|
|
Jean M. Kelly, RN, 87, of Daytona Beach, Fla., and formerly of Carbondale, died Thursday at Halifax Hospice Care Center, Port Orange, Fla.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Lawrence and Helen Hughes Kelly, she was a former member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. She was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School and the St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing, both of Carbondale. She attended Villanova University and she was a graduate of Misericordia University, class of 1974. Jean was previously employed as a staff nurse at St. Agnes Hospital, White Plains, N.Y., and St. Joseph's Children's and Maternity Hospital, Scranton. More recently, she was employed as a public health nurse for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, retiring as the supervisor of public health nurses for Wayne and Pike counties. Jean was a member of Sigma Theta Tau, the International Honor Society of Nursing, the Pelican Bay Women's Club and the Pa. Association of Retired State Employees.
Surviving are two brothers, Robert Kelly, Binghamton, N.Y., and Daytona Beach; and Lawrence Kelly, Daytona Beach; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy L. Kelly and Frances Kelly; and a brother, Paul L. Kelly.
Private funeral services will be held with interment in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.
To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 23, 2019