More Obituaries for Jean Stivala
Jean M. Stivala

Jean M. Stivala Obituary
Jean M. Stivala, 89, of Elizabethtown, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Juniper Village, Mount Joy. She was the widow of Benjamin M. Stivala, who died in 1986.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Agnes (Morahan) Mayer. Jean was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and was also a member of the Flower Club, both of Elizabethtown. She also enjoyed attending a Bible study in Mount Joy. A homemaker most of her life, Jean was kept busy helping to raise her family and was actively involved with her grandchildren, and enjoyed "sunny days."

Surviving are a son, Dominick L., husband of Christine (Migilori) Stivala, Factoryville; three daughters, Mary wife of David Latanision, Landisville; Jackie, wife of Jeff Marsico, Elizabethtown; Gina, wife of Michael Keppick, Old Forge; five grandchildren, Alex, Corey and Erik Latanision, and Shannon and Jamie Marsico; one great-grandson, Levi; and a brother, Larry, husband of Pam Mayer, Norristown, N.J.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1605 Oram St., Scranton, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. Final commendation and farewell will be at Cathedral Cemetery.

Please omit flowers, contributions in Jean's memory may be sent to Elizabethtown Flower Club, c/o Connie Mumper, 5246 Stonefield Drive, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send the family online condolences, please visit www.BuchFuneral.com
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 1, 2019
