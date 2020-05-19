|
Jean MacDonald, formerly of Old Forge, died Saturday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. Her husband, William A. MacDonald, died in February 1999.
Born in Avoca, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Margaret Maughan Sherwood. Jean was a graduate of West Pittston High School and a member of Moosic Presbyterian Church, where she had been a Sunday School teacher and served as an elder. She was a founding member and first president of the Old Forge School District PTA, and a member of the Moosic Senior Citizens Club.
Surviving are two daughters, Mary Beth Lengel and husband, John, Taylor; and Kimberly MacDonald, Bloomsbutg; two sons, William A. MacDonald Jr. and wife, Rita, Spring Brook Twp.; and Thomas S. MacDonald and wife, Gayle, Old Forge; five grandchildren, Robyn Rooney and husband, Eric; Jennifer Tucholski and husband, Rick; Matthew T. MacDonald, Thomas D. MacDonald and John R. Lengel Jr.; four great-grandchildren, Matthew C. MacDonald, Cole, Carter and Chase Tucholski.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Marjorie Strouse.
A private funeral will be held Thursday. Interment will be at noon at Abington Hills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Moosic Presbyterian Church, Main Street, Moosic, PA 18507.
Funeral arrangements are by Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor.
Published in Scranton Times on May 19, 2020