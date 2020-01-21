Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Jean Marie Hart Obituary
Jean Marie Hart, 56, of Jefferson Twp., died Sunday evening at Moses Taylor Hospital after a long battle with breast cancer. She and her husband, Kevin G. Hart, celebrated, their 34th wedding anniversary Sept. 7.

Born in Perth Amboy, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Joseph G. and Ann Marie Pietrafesa Garvey and the stepdaughter of Patsy Lacertoso, Dunmore. She was a graduate of Dunmore High School and before her illness was employed by the Old Forge Bank before its merger with Peoples Security Bank.

Jean was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore, and the Moosic Lakes Women's Club. She loved living at Moosic Lakes, where she enjoyed being with family and friends. Jean was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend who enjoyed kayaking and loved her Bichon, Charlie. One of her greatest treasures was seeing her beloved daughter, Carissa, graduate from the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy at Wilkes University.

Also surviving are her daughter, Carissa Hart, Pharm.D., Dunmore; a sister, Judy Foe and husband, John, North Fort Myers, Fla.; a brother, Joseph T. Garvey and wife, Ann Marie, Virginia Beach, Va.; seven nephews and cousins.

The funeral will be Friday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 East Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery.

Family and friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, preferred memorial contributions may be made to Team Kate Cycle for Survival, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, c/o P.O. Box 227, Waverly, PA 18471.

To offer an online condolence, please visit www.NepaFuneralHome.com
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 21, 2020
