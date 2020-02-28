|
|
Jean Marie Jones, 77, of Herrick Center, passed away on Wednesday surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald B. Jones.
Born Feb. 4, 1943, in Scranton, daughter of the late Mary and John Ogden, she was a 1962 graduate of Scranton Technical High School. Jean worked for 15 years as a medical records clerk at Mercy Hospital of Scranton until her retirement. Together with her husband, they raised six children. She loved spending time with her family, traveling, and playing Yahtzee, Pokeno and Michigan rummy.
She is survived by her six children, Mary Churchill and husband, Craig; Ronald Jones Jr. and companion, Mary Jo Eisling; Jean Marie Howey; James R. Jones and wife, Kelly; Dale Ann Mayer and companion, Ron Mateyka; and Karen Pehonich and husband, Michael; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild; brother, John J. Ogden and wife, Elsie; sister-in-law, Barbara Ogden; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Robert J. and William Ogden; and six sisters, Mary Ellen McKeon, Elizabeth Fasulo, Ruth Mezick, Mildred Cortese, Margaret Graff-Price and Eleanor Grant.
The family would like to thank Dr. Eric Smith and the staff at Allied Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to our mother in her time of need.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Paul's Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Brian Clarke. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Allied Services Hospice Center, Morgan Highway, Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 28, 2020