Jean Marie Mead, 84, formerly of Scranton, passed away in Broomfield, Colo., on March 12. She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore "Ted" Mead.



Jean was born in Scranton, Pa., on March 27, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Angelina Bitcola Jordan. She graduated from the Scranton Technical School and attended the IBM School. Jean worked for Acme Fast Freight as a key punch operator. She then spent many years working as a property manager. Jean married the love of her life, Ted Mead, in 1967. She loved to travel. Jean's travels ranged from cruises to Las Vegas, to the mountains and beyond!



Jean is survived by siblings, Bob Jordan, of Newport Beach, Calif.; Joyce McGee, of Las Vegas, Nev.; Tom Jordan, of Thornton, Colo.; and Mary Lee Burns, of Denver, Colo. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Jordan.



Jean will be laid to rest at Fairview Memorial Park in Elmhurst, Pa.



Arrangements, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.

