More Obituaries for Jean Colan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Mary Morris Colan

Jean Mary Morris Colan Obituary

Jean Mary Morris Colan died Saturday at Abington Manor. She was the widow of Daniel Trent Colan, who died on Sept. 8, 2004.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late William and Mary Burkowski Morris, she was a member of the Embury United Methodist Church. Before retirement, she worked for U.S. District Judge Edwin M. Kosik.

Surviving are two sons, Daniel Trent and wife, Cheryl; and Jeffrey M. and wife, Patricia; five grandchildren, Trent, Jessie, Seth, Sadie and Sabrina; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Morris, Helen Brisby and Frances Mecca; and three brothers, William, Fred and Edward.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. from the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor.

Due to current health concerns, face masks and social distancing will be required.


