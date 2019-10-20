|
|
Jean McGowan, 101, of Scranton, died Thursday at Riverside Rehabilitation Center. She was the widow of Tom McGowan.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Peter and Mary Sledzik Wesolowski, she was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Church and worked as a waitress for many years. She loved animals, especially her birds and cats and tending to her garden. Jean was a kind and generous person, always donating to the Humane Society. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be deeply missed.
Surviving are three sons, Tom and wife, Barbara, Olyphant; Bill, Scranton; and Gary and wife, Sue, Taylor; three grandchildren, Eric, Jessica and Tom; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Charlie and Peter Wesolowski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in SS. Peter & Paul Church. Interment, parish cemetery, Taylor. Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 20, 2019