|
|
Jean Neely Keeler, 90, of Falls Twp., passed away on Wednesday. She was the widow of Roger Lewis Keeler. The couple was married in 1951.
Daughter of the late John and Maude (Ross) Neely, she kept busy on the farm in school, married, then worked in Clarks Summit in a beauty shop until she opened her own business in her home for 25 years. She then worked for H&R Block for nine years, and then was elected Falls Twp. tax collector until retirement in 2014. She also loved to work in the yard on her flowers and so many people have noticed.
Her hobbies were riding horses on the farm, bowling on the women's league in the Abingtons, the Clarksburn Reading Club with Janet Lowe for more than 40 years, and playing cards with the Ladies of Lake Winola and Newton, sharing in the friendship and homes of each of them once a month.
Jean loved to travel to many places but she loved the time she spent traveling out West with Esther and Joe and her husband, Roger, and would often talk about all they did.
She challenged her grandsons to many trivia games and, if they didn't know an answer, they would pull out the good old encyclopedias to look it up. Then the internet became their backup.
Her caregivers were her daughter-in-law, Caroline; granddaughter, Vanessa Ford; and Kathy Fletcher, who always showed up when the family needed her, even without being asked to come over.
Her greatest joys were spending time with her family around the dining room table on special occasions. How we fit everybody in the room was always a task, but Mom was always at her spot at the head of the table.
Surviving are a son, Dale Robert Keeler and his wife, Caroline; grandchildren, Vanessa Jean (Keeler) Ford and her husband, Justin; Bradley Dale Keeler and Jacob Richard Keeler; stepgrandchildren, John Bartrige and his wife, Jennifer; and Laura Barlow and her husband, Gentry; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Madison, Justin Ford, Sophia Bartrige, Noah, Nattie and Nehemiah Barlow; sister, Esther Boland, with whom she shared a special bond throughout their life, and her husband, Joe; nephews, Jack and his wife, Sarah; Joe and his wife, Diane; and Debra, wife of Jean's nephew, Jim (deceased).
She was also preceded in death by her son, Richard Roger Keeler; granddaughter, Amanda Keeler; and nephew, Jim Boland.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. from the Lake Winola Methodist Church, with services by the Rev. Nicholas McMichael, pastor. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Mill City.
Friends may call on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lake Winola United Methodist Church, 326 Maple Drive, Lake Winola, PA 18625; or Lake Winola Fire Company, P.O. Box 73, Lake Winola, PA 18625; or Allied Hospice, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 19, 2019