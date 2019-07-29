|
Jean R. Nardone, 86, of Old Forge, died early Sunday morning while surrounded by her loving family in the Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton. Her husband is Joseph Nardone Sr., with whom she shared 68 years of marriage.
Born May 19, 1933, in Duryea, daughter of the late Andrew and Agnes Barlik Galuska, she was a graduate of Duryea High School. Jean was a devoted homemaker who always put her family first. She was a parishioner of Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge. Jean was a devout Catholic who prayed the Rosary daily.
Jean was a selfless hospital volunteer at Community Medical Center in days past. Above all else, her family was the most important part of her life. She adored her time spent while babysitting her grandchildren. Her pastimes were plentiful and included making ceramics, reading, bowling and puzzle books. Penn State football was very close to her heart. She was a very dedicated fan.
The care given by Allied Services Hospice was extremely comforting and monumentally beneficial at this point in time for Jean and her family. Her entire family will always be grateful for such a level of graciousness and solace.
Also surviving are her four children, Marguerite Gruen and husband, Roger, of Old Forge; Frank Nardone and wife, Susan, of Hop Bottom; Joseph Nardone Jr., of Old Forge; and Jeanine Rugh and husband, Frank, of Old Forge; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Four brothers, John, Stanley, Joseph and Thomas Galuska preceded Jean in death.
The funeral will be Tuesday with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Entombment will follow in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville. Those planning to attend are asked to proceed directly to the church by 9:45 a.m.
Viewing will be privately held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Allied Services Hospice, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. To leave a message of consolation, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com or the funeral home facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on July 29, 2019