Jean S. Hoover, 86, a guest at Mountain View Care Center in Scranton, formerly of Moscow, died Thursday evening following an illness. Born July 29, 1933, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Grace (Sanders) Dubransky.
Jean was educated in the North Pocono schools, and prior to her retirement was employed as a school bus driver for the North Pocono School District.
Jean's family would like to thank the entire staff at Mountain View Care Center, especially Dawn and Michelle of the B wing, for their loving care.
Jean will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are her daughters, Patricia Ward and fiancé, Gary Bacinelli, of Madison Twp., and Shirley Hoover and partner, Carole Cunningham, of Clifton Twp.; her grandson, Adam Jones and wife, Connie, of Madison Twp.; her great-grandchildren, Morgan and Gavin Jones; her brother, William Dubransky and wife, Frances, of Spring Brook Twp.; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jean was also preceded in death by her sister, Margaret "Peggy" Frey; her brothers, Nicholas and James Dubransky; and her former husband, James Hoover.
Graveside services will be conducted privately at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jean's memory to a charity or nonprofit organization in the North Pocono area.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Moscow and Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 9, 2020