Jean S. Murrin, formerly of Dunmore, died Thursday night in the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Murrin, in 1997.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Thomas C. and Mary Schuller Seymour, she was a graduate of Dunmore High School, class of 1942, and had been a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore. Before retirement, she had worked for Post Trucking Company for 41 years.
Jean's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at the Gardens of Green Ridge, Dr. Martin Hyzinski and his staff, as well as those with Hospice of the Sacred Heart for all of the kindness and compassion shown to their aunt.
Surviving are her nieces and nephews, Regina Wisneski and husband, Stan; William Murrin and wife, Joanne; Frank Murrin, Thomas Murrin Jr., Michael Murrin and wife, Diane; Joseph Murrin and wife, Lisa; James Murrin, Patricia Mock and husband, Tom; Mary Rooney, Elaine Rooney, William Rooney and wife, Charlyne; and Kathleen Cacares and husband, Mauricio; her goddaughter, Ellizabeth Jackson; great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by her twin sister, June, who died in infancy.
A funeral service will be privately held with interment in Dunmore Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503; or to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Arrangements and care provided by the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.
To offer the family a condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 16, 2020