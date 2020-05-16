Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Murrin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean S. Murrin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean S. Murrin Obituary
Jean S. Murrin, formerly of Dunmore, died Thursday night in the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Murrin, in 1997.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Thomas C. and Mary Schuller Seymour, she was a graduate of Dunmore High School, class of 1942, and had been a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore. Before retirement, she had worked for Post Trucking Company for 41 years.

Jean's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at the Gardens of Green Ridge, Dr. Martin Hyzinski and his staff, as well as those with Hospice of the Sacred Heart for all of the kindness and compassion shown to their aunt.

Surviving are her nieces and nephews, Regina Wisneski and husband, Stan; William Murrin and wife, Joanne; Frank Murrin, Thomas Murrin Jr., Michael Murrin and wife, Diane; Joseph Murrin and wife, Lisa; James Murrin, Patricia Mock and husband, Tom; Mary Rooney, Elaine Rooney, William Rooney and wife, Charlyne; and Kathleen Cacares and husband, Mauricio; her goddaughter, Ellizabeth Jackson; great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by her twin sister, June, who died in infancy.

A funeral service will be privately held with interment in Dunmore Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503; or to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

Arrangements and care provided by the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.

To offer the family a condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -