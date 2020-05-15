|
|
Mrs. Jean Smith Swink, 92, went to be with Jesus Wednesday morning after a long illness. She had resided at the Jewish Home in Scranton, Pa., for the past 12 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Swink Laborde; her sister, Ruth Smith; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ada Swingle Smith Gumaer; her brother, Carl Smith; and stepfather, Harry Gumaer.
During high school she studied piano at the Scranton Conservatory of Music. Jean graduated from Waymart High School as valedictorian of her class in 1944. Recruited by the War Department after high school, she worked at the Pentagon as a secretary the first year it opened. At the end of WW2, she was transferred to the Veterans Administration. After her marriage she worked for the University of Florida in Gainesville in human resources. She returned to Scranton, where she was employed by the International Textbook Co., General Electric Corp. and then after 35 years with Mutual of New York she retired in 1990. Following her retirement, she did volunteer work in several local hospitals.
For more than 40 years, she was active in the Green Ridge Alliance Church, Scranton, and Grace Bible Church in Dunmore, and Youth for Christ, Scranton, as well as Child Evangelism Fellowship. She taught Sunday school, led youth groups and mentored numerous people in the Christian Life. She was an advocate for pro-life and civil rights.
Her family thanks the Jewish Home, particularly the staff on the fifth floor where she resided the past eight years, for their compassion, love and care for her. The family also thanks Mary Ocwieja and her late husband, Stanley, for their many years of close friendship. They faithfully visited her the last 10 years in assisted living at the Jewish Home, where Mary fed her several nights a week. Thanks also to Terri Viviano for her help in feeding Jean over the last two years. We appreciate the pastors of Grace Bible Church and thank them for their visitations and prayers.
There will be no visitation. Private services and interment will be conducted at Keen Cemetery, Wayne County.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton & Moscow, Pa. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on May 15, 2020