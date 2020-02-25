Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J Turko & Sons Funeral Home Inc
402 Boulevard Ave
Dickson City, PA 18519
(570) 489-3489
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John J Turko & Sons Funeral Home Inc
402 Boulevard Ave
Dickson City, PA 18519
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:30 PM
John J Turko & Sons Funeral Home Inc
402 Boulevard Ave
Dickson City, PA 18519
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
John J Turko & Sons Funeral Home Inc
402 Boulevard Ave
Dickson City, PA 18519
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
SS. Cyril & Methodius Church
River Street
Olyphant, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Stange
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Stange

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Stange Obituary
Jean Stange died peacefully at her home in Olyphant, Pa., at the age of 84 after a valiant battle with Alzheimer's.

Born March 5, 1935, in Olyphant, daughter of the late John and Mary Demko Peernock, she was a graduate of Olyphant High School and a member of SS. Cyril & Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church in Olyphant. She graduated from Keystone Community College in 1955 with a degree in medical technology and enjoyed a lifelong career at Mercy Hospital in Scranton. She married John N. Stange III in 1986.

Jean was a talented ballroom dancer, an avid skier and a longtime member of St. Cyril's choir. Jean was passionate about helping others and she generously volunteered her time and resources at Allied Services Rehab Hospital and St. Joseph's Center and was secretary of the Scranton Ski Club.

Jean is survived by her husband of 33 years, John N. Stange III; sister, Cathie Peernock; brother, Robert Peernock; her children, Jeff and Chris Pirhalla, the Rev. John Stange IV, Tami Christianson, Stephanie Basalyga; 15 grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City, with a Parastas service at 6:30, with responses sung by St. Cyril's choir.

The funeral will be Friday at 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home, with Divine Liturgy at 10 in SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, River Street, Olyphant, to be celebrated by the Rev. Nestor Iwasiw, pastor. Interment will follow in St. Cyril's Cemetery, Peckville. There will be a reception at noon at La Buona Vita, 200 Reilly St., Dunmore, Pa. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jean's life.

Condolences can be sent online to https://everloved.com/life-of/jean-stange/. The family previously resided in Delaware and would like to thank the nurses and caregivers at Delaware Hospice for their care and dedication. After returning to Olyphant in 2018, the hospice professionals at AseraCare Hospice provided loving care and support to the family until her passing.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -