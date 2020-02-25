|
Jean Stange died peacefully at her home in Olyphant, Pa., at the age of 84 after a valiant battle with Alzheimer's.
Born March 5, 1935, in Olyphant, daughter of the late John and Mary Demko Peernock, she was a graduate of Olyphant High School and a member of SS. Cyril & Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church in Olyphant. She graduated from Keystone Community College in 1955 with a degree in medical technology and enjoyed a lifelong career at Mercy Hospital in Scranton. She married John N. Stange III in 1986.
Jean was a talented ballroom dancer, an avid skier and a longtime member of St. Cyril's choir. Jean was passionate about helping others and she generously volunteered her time and resources at Allied Services Rehab Hospital and St. Joseph's Center and was secretary of the Scranton Ski Club.
Jean is survived by her husband of 33 years, John N. Stange III; sister, Cathie Peernock; brother, Robert Peernock; her children, Jeff and Chris Pirhalla, the Rev. John Stange IV, Tami Christianson, Stephanie Basalyga; 15 grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City, with a Parastas service at 6:30, with responses sung by St. Cyril's choir.
The funeral will be Friday at 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home, with Divine Liturgy at 10 in SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, River Street, Olyphant, to be celebrated by the Rev. Nestor Iwasiw, pastor. Interment will follow in St. Cyril's Cemetery, Peckville. There will be a reception at noon at La Buona Vita, 200 Reilly St., Dunmore, Pa. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jean's life.
Condolences can be sent online to https://everloved.com/life-of/jean-stange/. The family previously resided in Delaware and would like to thank the nurses and caregivers at Delaware Hospice for their care and dedication. After returning to Olyphant in 2018, the hospice professionals at AseraCare Hospice provided loving care and support to the family until her passing.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 25, 2020