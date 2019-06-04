Dearest loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, Jean Theresa Rogowski-Polkowski, passed on May 28, 2019.



Born in Scranton, Pa., July 30, 1924, she is survived by her son, Jerome Eugene Rogowski and his husband, Keith Richard Horwitz; her daughter, Helen and her husband, John Alessandra; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Michael Roman Heimos and wife, Cari Jo, with son, Austin, daughter, Ashley, and her daughters, Summer and Rayne; Pamela Thompson with son, Eric; Suzanne Heimos-Posada with daughter, Marissa; Christopher Rogowski and wife, Page, with son, Luke; Tony Alesandra and wife, Trisha, with children, Milan and Landin; Christopher John Alessandra; Gina Sanderson with sons, Dawson and Hadyen; nieces, Dorothy Hallock, with children, Joyce and James Goudsbury; Steve Hallock; Regina Shusko, with daughters, Maxine Rarick, Donna Janics; Carol and Vito Sabio, with children, Dana and Nic and wife, Claire; goddaughter, Barbara and Rich Karluk, with daughters, Barbie Kemp and Debbie Tomasko; Al Karluk with son, Chris; Mary Beth and Tim Crimmins; Shirley Gedman; Donny Gedman; Joan Polkowski with son, Ricky.



She was the youngest and last of the Polkowski siblings to pass of Mary Ann Ramatowski-Polkowski and Frank Polkowski, who lived on West Locust Street in Scranton.



A viewing and Mass will be held in Los Alamitos, Calif., at St. Hedwig Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on June 5, followed by interment at Forest Lawn Mortuary in Cypress, Calif., beside her beloved husband, Chester Walter Rogowski.



Her love for bingo and casinos will be always remembered by her loved ones.



I love you, Mom.

Published in Scranton Times on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary