Jean Watkins Horger Chapman-Castle

Jean Watkins Horger Chapman-Castle Obituary

Jean Watkins Horger Chapman-Castle, Rochester, N.Y., passed away on Sept. 26, 2020, at age 97.

A funeral service to celebrate Jean's life will be held Thursday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 25 Westminster Road, Rochester, N.Y.

Interment, Abington Hills Cemetery, South Abington, Pa. For full obituary information and to leave condolences, visit jarmuszcottonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rochester Community Boating, 5555 St. Paul Blvd., Rochester, NY 14617 in her memory.

Arrangements, Jarmusz Cotton Funeral Home. 


