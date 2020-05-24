|
Jean Helen Wirth (nee Kilmer), age 87, a resident of St. Mary's Villa and previously Lutherwood Apartments, passed away on May 21 from complications of COVID-19. Jean was born Aug. 15, 1932, to the late Robert and Evelyn (Polley) Kilmer. She and her family resided in Springbrook and she was a member of Springbrook Congregational Church.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Don Wirth, who died June 17, 1974; and her sister, Nancy Biefeldt, who died Aug. 22, 2017.
Jean was a graduate of Moscow High School. She worked as a transportation employee at NEPA Easter Seals and also as an accountant for her husband Don's home business. Jean later retired from St. Mary's Villa after serving 35 years as dietary aid. After her retirement, she volunteered for Visiting Nurse Association Hospice and Home Health of Lackawanna County.
She is survived by her children, Sally Roberts and husband, Tom; Don Wirth and companion, Kathy Gross; Jerry Wirth and wife, Shelley; Amy Janiszewski and husband, JR; and Clint Wirth; seven grandchildren, Scott, Jennifer, Joshua, Rena, Jeremiah, Jacob and Aaliyah; and 12 great-grandchildren, Kayla, Adrian, Jordan, Alamea (Alexis), Taylor, Madison, Joseph, Kylie, Gavin, Simon, Carter and Zebulon; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her very dear friend of many years, Don Davis.
Jean loved spending time with her family and you could always find her reading a good book. She enjoyed traveling and was able to experience many amazing places while visiting Jerry and Shelley and their family. Her best friend and caregiver was her son, Clint, who did so much for her over the years. She and the entire family appreciate him so much.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of St. Mary's Villa for the extraordinary care they provided to Jean and the compassion and patience they showed to the entire family. They were all truly the frontline heroes who never missed a beat over the past few months of uncertainty. Thanks also to the staff of Geisinger Community Medical Center, who showed her comfort and care when her family was unable to be with her.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jean's memory to St. Mary's Villa, 516 St. Mary's Villa Road, Elmhurst Twp., PA 18444, to aid in the enrichment of residents' lives by increasing activities and purchasing equipment.
Arrangements are entrusted to Duffy and Snowdon Funeral Home, Moscow, Pa.
A celebration of Jean's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Scranton Times on May 24, 2020