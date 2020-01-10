Home

Harding-Litwin Funeral Home
123 West Tioga
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
(570) 836-2294
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harding-Litwin Funeral Home
123 West Tioga
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary
99 E. Tioga St.
Tunkhannock, PA
View Map
Jean Yablonski Obituary
Jean Yablonski, 85, of Tunkhannock, passed away Jan. 8 at the Gardens of Tunkhannock. She was born in Luzerne on June 20, 1934, and she was the daughter of the late Walter and Stella Pickarski Konopke. Jean was married to the late Bernard A. Yablonski, who passed away in 2004.

Jean attended Luzerne High School and was a member of the B.V.M. Catholic Church. Jean enjoyed stitching, crocheting, gardening, and especially cooking and baking.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Konopke.

She is survived by sons, John B. and wife, Linda Yablonski, of Tunkhannock; and David and wife, Debra Yablonski, of Bloomsburg; daughter, Diane and husband, Richard Parduski, of Tunkhannock; grandchildren, John and wife, Kaaron; Jason and wife, Heather; Josh and wife, Kaitlin; Tim, Briana; Jennifer and husband, Nathan; Richard and Michael, great-grandchildren, Caleb, Olivia, Jase; and many nieces and nephews; brother, Walter Konopke and wife, Marlene, Noxen; sisters, Marcella and Florence Konopke, Dallas; and sister-in-law, Patricia Konopke, Luzerne.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m. from the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, Pa. Interment will follow at the Pieta Cemetery Tunkhannock.

A viewing will be held at the Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, Pa., from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13. For online condolences or directions, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 10, 2020
