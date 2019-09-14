|
Jean (Benotsky) Zim, 81, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born on June 30, 1938, in Edwardsville, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Genevieve (Tobin) Benotsky.
Jean worked hard to make a loving home for her family. She was a great wife, loving mother and grandmother.
She enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino and especially anything related to Elvis Presley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Hubert "Lucky" Zim, and daughter-in-law, Maryann Zim.
Left to cherish her memory are two sons, Gary (Donna M.) Zim, of Dalton; and William Zim, of Wilkes-Barre; two daughters, Cathy (Raymond) Pavlick, of Hanover Twp.; and Rita (Charles) Harrison, of Plains; five grandchildren, Barbara, Heather, Raymond, Christy and Charlie; six great grandchildren; and sister, Dorothy Amos.
Funeral services will be private for Jean's family through Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Wilkes-Barre. Condolences may be sent to kniffenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 14, 2019