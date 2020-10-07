Home

Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
Jeanette Dottle

Jeanette Dottle Obituary

Jeanette Dottle, 84, of Carbondale, died Tuesday at Carbondale Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Dottle, who died in 1998.

Born in Elkdale, daughter of the late Vincent and Eva Kowalsky Swedersky, she was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. She was a graduate of Pleasant Mount High School. Before retirement, she was employed as a cashier at Burlington Coat Factory, Eynon. She enjoyed playing bingo and pokeno, and attending prayer meetings and saying the rosary. She was an avid cook and homemaker who was devoted to her children.

Surviving are two daughters, Denise Shamro, Ardmore; and Julie Sipko, Philadelphia; a son, Martin Shamro and wife, Jacqueline, Herrick Center; two grandsons, Matthew and Luke Sipko; a granddaughter, Ashley Shamro; a sister, Diane Borowski, Archbald; two stepdaughters, Mary Cure and Cheryl Dottle, both of Carbondale; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be Friday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows, Finch Hill.

Friends may call Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Face masks are required and social distancing protocols will be followed.

Memorial donations may be made to the Carbondale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Activities Fund, 10 Hart Place, Carbondale, PA 18407.

For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.


