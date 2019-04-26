Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home 418 S. State St. Clarks Summit , PA 18411 (570)-586-7821 Calling hours 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Countryside Community Church 14011 Orchard Dr. Newton Township , PA View Map Funeral 2:00 PM Countryside Community Church 14011 Orchard Dr Newton Township , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanette Heller, 91, of Clarks Summit, died Friday at Allied Services Hospice. She was the widow of Alfred Heller Jr., who died in 2004. The couple married in 1950.



Born in Dunmore, daughter of the late James Sr. and Ethelyn Evans Davis, she was a graduate of Newton-Ransom High School and Lackawanna Business School. Before her retirement, she worked for Bell Telephone in Scranton.



She was a member of Countryside Community Church in Newton Twp. and the former Milwaukee United Methodist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and superintendent. She also served the church for decades as a choir member, choir director and organist. Jeanette was also a beloved Girl Scout leader for many years. She will be lovingly remembered as a spitfire who didn't sugarcoat how she felt, yet whose 4'10" frame held an enormous heart.



Surviving are daughter, Susan Schaffer and her partner, Bill Franklin; sons, Donald Heller and wife, Laura; and William Heller and wife, Cheryl; grandchildren Alyssa Carnegie, Becky and Rob Schaffer, Rachel McDonald, Ben Heller, Darren and Cory Heller; great-grandchildren, Maddy, Lochlain, Declan and Ailey McDonald and Lucas Schaffer; sister, Hazel Keyes; brothers, Bruce Davis Sr. and Gary Davis; several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Kline; brother, James Davis Jr.; and son-in-law, Bradley Schaffer.



A funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. from Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Newton Twp.



Friends may call Saturday from noon until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Countryside Community Church.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

