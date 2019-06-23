Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Jeanette Brown
Jeanette Roberts Brown Obituary
Jeanette Roberts Brown, 99, longtime resident of Clarks Summit, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 20, with family by her side. She was blessed with good health and longevity, missing her 100th birthday by just two weeks.

She leaves a son, William Brown and wife, Janice, Wasilla, Ark.; a son-in-law, Jack Willard, Windsor Run, N.C.; and daughters, Susan Keisling and husband, Alan, Clarks Summit; Bonnie Campbell and husband, Harold, Virginia Beach, Va. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Raymond (Ray), after 67 years of marriage; her eldest daughter, Laura Mae Willard; a great-grandson, Aiden Bell; and five siblings.

A 60-year member of Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, Jeannette served in various capacities, along with her dear friends. She enjoyed baking and had a passion for quilting, but was most happy when surrounded by her family.

A service of celebration of Jeanette's life will be held Wednesday, June 26, at noon at Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

Visitation with family members will take place at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Jeanette can be made to Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit, PA 18411; or Traditional Hospice Care, 113 W. Drinker St., Dunmore, PA 18512.
Published in Scranton Times on June 23, 2019
