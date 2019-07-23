Home

Jeanette S. Toomey

Jeanette S. Toomey Obituary
Jeanette S. Toomey, Wilkes-Barre, formerly of Clarks Summit, died Thursday at home after an illness.

Born in Scranton, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Jeanette Malinak Toomey. A graduate of West Scranton High School, Jeanette earned her associate degree in nursing from Broome Community College in New York and was an LPN for many years.

She is survived by a daughter, Christine Toomey; three grandchildren, Ariana, Tiana and Steven Pridgen; a brother, Stephen Toomey; and a nephew, Jason Toomey.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, William (Bill) Toomey.

A graveside service was celebrated Monday by the Rev. Ginger Daubenhauser at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Duryea.

Arrangements, Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on July 23, 2019
