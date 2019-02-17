Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jeanne Andres Loftus, formerly and forever of Scranton, passed away in her home in Virginia Beach, Feb. 5, 2019.



For many years a Dunmore resident, Jeanne was born Jan. 25, though the exact year is unknown - as she often said, "Age is a number, and mine's unlisted."



As a high school day student at Scranton's Marywood Seminary, Jeanne minded the nuns, admired the glamorous boarding students from New York and South America and created lifelong friendships. After graduation, she kept books for Acme Fast Freight and the Mulherin accounting firm, the start of a lifetime of work interrupted only by marriage and creating a family.



A social and independent young woman about town, Jeanne was known for red, red lipstick and stylish wardrobe, her love of music and dancing. Life was busy with Marywood alumnae events, bridge club, golf, evenings out at Preno's, the Blue Shutters and other Scranton hot spots, and being a bridesmaid (seven times). Farther afield, she enjoyed summer vacations at the Jersey shore, family gatherings in and around the Poconos, and day trips with girlfriends to Manhattan for shopping and drinks at 21 or the Oak Bar.



Even after moving to Norfolk, Va., as a young wife and mother, Jeanne never lost her sense of joy in good times to balance hard work. An Oyster Bowl game, or dining out at the Nation's Room, Golden Dragon or Isle of Capri, were her thing. Jeanne loved a party and all those attending. As her children grew and developed their own social networks, through classmates and athletics at Norfolk Collegiate and Norfolk Catholic, Jeanne was always included in the fun. She returned to the working world in the 1970s, retiring from her final, favorite employment, as a fashion associate at Macy's in 2013.



Jeanne was predeceased by her parents, Stanley and Mary Sammon Andres, of Dunmore; and by her ex-husband, Hal Loftus, a Carbondale native.



Jeanne's surviving family includes sister, Lorayne Andres, of Kingston, Pa.; her children, Bill Loftus (friend, Lisa Martin), of Westport, Conn.; Rich Loftus (Jim McNamara), of Virginia Beach; Bob Loftus (Mariya Kruglyakova), of Manhattan; and Mara Loftus Foley (Robert Foley), of Virginia Beach. She was a grandmother of 10: Kellyn Loftus (Zac Selissen), of Brooklyn; Emma Loftus, of Baltimore; Molly Loftus, of Manhattan; Victoria Virginia "Vivi" Loftus, of Manhattan; Jake McNamara (friend, Jessica Gonzalez), of Newport News; Nicole Lindauer Mackey (Billy Mackey), of Leadville, Colo.; Patrick Lindauer (Maddi Fiore); Robby Foley, Ryan Foley and Tyler Foley, all of Virginia Beach. She was also great-grandmother to Jade Lindauer, of Virginia Beach. In addition, she is survived by her adored Sammon cousins; by the parents of her grandchildren, Bill Lindauer and Astrid Berg; by the Wise family, of Carbondale and Harford, Md. (first cousins to her children); as well as by friends met through a life well lived.



The family wishes to thank the Gardens of Virginia Beach for providing Jeanne with comfort and care, and also, Bon Secours Hospice, for their unerring support in Jeanne's final days. Donations in her name may be made to the Jeanne Andres Loftus scholarship endowment of the College of William and Mary.



Jeanne will be celebrated with a memorial Mass, 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Church of the Holy Family in Virginia Beach, with inurnment in the Church of the Holy Family Columbarium following.



