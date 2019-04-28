Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Beck-Gardier. View Sign Service Information Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home 418 S. State St. Clarks Summit , PA 18411 (570)-586-7821 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home 418 S. State St. Clarks Summit , PA 18411 View Map Calling hours 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Countryside Community Church 14001 Orchard Drive Clarks Summit , PA View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Countryside Community Church 14001 Orchard Drive Clarks Summit , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanne Beck-Gardier, 78, Newton Twp., died Saturday morning at Allied Services Hospice Center in Scranton. Her first husband, Lanny M. Beck, died in 1968. Her husband of 42 years is Joseph Gardier.



Born in Reading, the daughter of the late Harvey and Lydia Sensenig, she was a graduate of Kutztown University and received her master's degree from Bloomsburg University. Before retirement, she was the co-owner of McClintock Florist in Clarks Summit. She was also a vision and blind specialist at NEIU. She was a consultant for the Deaf and Blind Association of PA; a board member and volunteer at the ARC of NEPA; and the recipient of the Elinor H. Long award for Outstanding Pennsylvania Educator.



She was a very active member of the Countryside Community Church and the Abington Senior Center. She was an avid painter, traveler and enjoyed playing bridge at the Dalton Library.



Also surviving are two sons, Steven Beck and his wife, Karen Shea, San Bruno, Calif.; and Michael Beck and his wife, Christine, Clarks Summit; two sisters, Jan Boyd and her husband, Randy, Reading; and Dayle Bitting and her husband, John, Shillington; two brothers-in-law, Leon Schock, Warnersville; and Robert Gibilisco, Mohnton; two grandchildren, Cierra Beck, New York; and Michael Beck, Clarks Summit; several nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as extended Beck and Gardier family.



She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Shock and Carol Ann Gibilisco.



A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. from the Countryside Community Church, 14001 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit, by the Rev. Mark Terwilliger. All those attending should go directly to the church.



Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit; and from 9 until time of the service at the church.



Memorials may be made to the Countryside Community Church or the ARC of NEPA, 115 Meadow Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.

