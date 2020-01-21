|
Jeanne Crowley, age 79, of South Abington Twp., died Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Allied Services Hospice Care Center after a two-year battle against cancer, which in recent weeks overwhelmed her indomitable spirit.
After beginning her professional nursing career at the State Hospital, Scranton, she cared for patients in the Moses Taylor Hospital Hemodialysis Unit until retirement. The daughter of the late Edward and Amelia Slagis, Jeanne's siblings, Edward Slagis Jr. and Ann Malatin, preceded her in death, and she is survived by her children, James III, Laurie and Kristin; and sister, Carol, who wish to commend Drs. Mary Ann McDonald and Kristin Liptock, and the Allied Hospice staff for the extraordinary care provided throughout treatment.
Per Jeanne's wishes, arrangements are private for the immediate family. A celebration of Jeanne's life is planned for a date/location to be announced. Those who wish to commemorate the joy Jeanne brought to their lives are encouraged to make a contribution to the in her memory. All friends and care providers are encouraged to contact the children or go to the Miller Bean Funeral Home website for details.
Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 21, 2020