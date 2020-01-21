Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Crowley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Crowley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Crowley Obituary
Jeanne Crowley, age 79, of South Abington Twp., died Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Allied Services Hospice Care Center after a two-year battle against cancer, which in recent weeks overwhelmed her indomitable spirit.

After beginning her professional nursing career at the State Hospital, Scranton, she cared for patients in the Moses Taylor Hospital Hemodialysis Unit until retirement. The daughter of the late Edward and Amelia Slagis, Jeanne's siblings, Edward Slagis Jr. and Ann Malatin, preceded her in death, and she is survived by her children, James III, Laurie and Kristin; and sister, Carol, who wish to commend Drs. Mary Ann McDonald and Kristin Liptock, and the Allied Hospice staff for the extraordinary care provided throughout treatment.

Per Jeanne's wishes, arrangements are private for the immediate family. A celebration of Jeanne's life is planned for a date/location to be announced. Those who wish to commemorate the joy Jeanne brought to their lives are encouraged to make a contribution to the in her memory. All friends and care providers are encouraged to contact the children or go to the Miller Bean Funeral Home website for details.

Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -