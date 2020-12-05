Home

Leon S Gorgol Funeral Home
1131 Pittston Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-1332
Jeanne D. Kowalski Obituary

Jeanne D. Kowalski, 88, West Scranton, died unexpectedly Friday evening at Geisinger Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklyn Kowalski, who died in January 1975.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Michael and Anna Szpajer Drapek, she was a graduate of West Scranton High School in 1949, and Felt and Tarrant Comptometry School. She was employed by Giant Market and My Mother's Delicacies before retirement.

She was a member of St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Church and the Adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament Society.

Jeanne was an excellent baker and cook, which were her favorite things to do. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed doing word search puzzles.

Surviving are her three daughters, Sandra Kowalski, Jill Kowalski, and Jeanne L. Kowalski, and Debbie Kapelan; a sister, Germaine Matylewicz and husband, Robert, Scranton; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Stanley Drapek.

A private burial service for the family will be held Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., at the parish cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cody Barrasse Foundation, P.O. Box 145, Scranton, PA 18505, or to the donor's .

Arrangements by the Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home.


