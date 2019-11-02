|
Jeanne E. Castoral, a resident of Bedminster N.J., died Thursday in Hunterton Medical Center, Flemington, N.J. She was the wife of William E. Castoral. They had been married 58 years in July.
Born in Old Forge, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Pann Domiano. She attended and graduated from Old Forge schools and was a graduate of Marywood College. She received her master's degree from Seton Hall University. She was a teacher and school administrator in the Piscataway School District for 47 years, before her retirement.
Surviving are a brother, Anthony Domiano, and wife, Felicia, Eynon; 26 nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding her in death were sisters, Victoria Stacknick, Margaret Ciliberto, Carmella Schiappa, Marie Parenti and Josephine Pagnotti; and brothers, Joseph, John, Rocco and Louis Domiano.
The funeral will be Wednesday with Mass of Christian Burial in Christ the King Parish, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 419 Church St., Archbald, at 9:30 a.m. with the Rev. Joseph Sica, celebrant. Entombment in St. Francis Cemetery, Eynon.
The viewing will be Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 2, 2019