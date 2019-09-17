|
|
Jeanne Ford Walsh passed on Sept. 11, at Leisure Park, Lakewood, N.J.
Born June 22, 1926, in Scranton, Pa., daughter of Carl and Mary Kathleen Ford, she studied art and design in New York and Paris and graduated Barnard College, New York City. After being raised in the furniture business, she sold Ford Furniture in Scranton, and moved with her daughters to Washington, D.C., and then spent decades as a director for Reliable Stores Corp., with a total of 50 years in the industry. During her time in Washington, D.C., she taught design at Catholic University. She lived a life of old school and manners, always knowing the right thing to do.
Jeanne was predeceased by her brother, Gerald Ford; daughter and son-in-law, Kate and Andy Phillips; and granddaughter, Katie Zdenek.
Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Alyce and Richard Heckler, of Toms River, N.J.; five grandchildren and spouses; along with nine great-grandchildren from New Jersey, Georgia and Florida.
A memorial Mass will be said in her honor Saturday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Toms River, N.J. The burial will be private at the Ford Family plot in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton, Pa.
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, Toms River, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 17, 2019