Jeanne V. Kishel, 73, of Spring Brook Twp., passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Allied Services Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
She was the widow of Roger J. Kishel, who passed away on Feb. 13, 2011. The couple was married for 44 years.
Born in Mount Vernon, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late George C. and Evelyn Mae (Jones) Butchok. Jeanne graduated from North Pocono High School and was a member of the Church of St. Catherine of Siena in Moscow.
Jeanne enjoyed being at her home, spending time making cherished memories with her family, especially around the swimming pool.
Throughout her life, she loved and cared for many dogs, but her concern for them went well beyond the ones she let into her heart and home.
Jeanne is survived by her son, David Kishel and his wife, Danielle, of Madison Twp.; her brother, Richard Butchok and his wife, Karole, of Towson, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are private and entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Jeanne, please visit the funeral home website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on May 30, 2020