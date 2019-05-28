Jeanne L. Blackledge, 89, of Dickson City, died Friday at Geisinger Community Medical Center after a brief illness. Her Husband, Donald J. Blackledge, died Jan. 9, 2000.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Stanley and Nellie Baranowski Leonard, she was a graduate of West Scranton High School, class of 1947. She was a member of St. Ann's Basilica.



Jeanne was a beautiful artist who also enjoyed writing poetry to express her love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends and neighbors at the high-rise were very special to her.



The family is at peace knowing that their Mom is dancing once again with their Dad in heaven.



Surviving are a son, Gary Blackledge and wife, Carol, Blakely; two daughters, Dr. Patricia Jennings and husband, Edward, Canadensis; and Christine Patane and husband, Camillo, Old Forge; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by four sisters, Anna Leonard, Wanda Morgan, Florence Wick and Stella Swartz; and three brothers, Edward, William and Stanley Leonard.



The funeral will be Friday at 9:15 a.m. from the Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, 1131 Pittston Ave., with Mass at 10 in St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.



Friends and family may call Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m.

Published in Scranton Times on May 28, 2019