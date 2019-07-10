Jeanne L. Hanis, 94, of Scranton, Pa., passed away peacefully Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania.



Jeanne was born on Feb. 2, 1925, to the late Barbara and Harold Dowse. She was preceded in death, in 2000, by her loving husband, Frank. She is survived by her half-sister, Elaine Matthews; four children, Barbara Magnotta (Jim); Kathi Madden, Jeanne Ratchford and Frank Hanis (Beverly); six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and Mitzi, her cat and companion, whom she dearly loved.



Jeanne spent most of her years on Earth taking care of the needs of her family. She had a great love for music, shopping and animals. Her favorite later years were spent in Florida and at Lutherwood in Scranton.



The viewing will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 8 to 9:30 a.m., followed by a blessing service by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney at John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 44 Sanderson St., Throop. Interment at Holy Family Cemetery.



The family sincerely thanks the caring staff at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania and Compassionate Care Hospice.



In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent in Jeanne Hanis' name to either organization: Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania, 1101 Vine St., Scranton, Pa 18510; or Compassionate Care Hospice, 366 N. Main St., Taylor, PA 18517.



Published in Scranton Times on July 10, 2019