Jeanne L. Kanavy of Archbald, formerly of the East Mountain section of Scranton, passed away Sunday, June 2, at the Allied Hospice Inpatient Unit, after an illness. She was the widow of Donald J. Kanavy, who died in 2006.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Mary Dempsey Reill. Jeanne was a graduate of South Scranton Central Catholic High School. Before her retirement, she was employed by the State of Pennsylvania Tax Office. She spent much of her free time reading and completing crossword puzzles.



She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She was much loved and will be missed by all, including her King George Cavaliere Spaniel, Miracle.



Surviving are a daughter, Mary Jeanne, Jacksonville, Fla.; a son, Donald, Archbald; sisters, Nancy Norton, Scranton; Alice Cognetti, Boston, Mass.; and Marjorie Critchey, New Jersey; five grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her much-loved husband, Donald; her sister, Eleanor Rader; and her brother, Thomas Reill.



Funeral services will be Friday from the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1414 E. Elm St., Scranton. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.



Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.



