Jeanne M. Conroy Pregmon of East Mountain died peacefully with her family at her side at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa. on Thursday, July 4. She is survived by her devoted husband, Donald, and they celebrated 59 years of marriage on June 25.



Born in Scranton, she was one of two daughters born to the late Thomas and Helen Cleary Conroy and was a 1958 graduate of South Catholic High School. After Jeanne's children began school, she received her beautician certification and thus began her career of many years of Pregmons Beauty Salon and she also worked for several years at St. Joseph's Center with the newborns, prior to their adoption. A faithful and devoted Catholic, Jeanne had a deep devotion for the rosary. She was a lifelong member of Holy Name of Jesus Church, and following the consolidation of her church, she became a member of St. Peter's Cathedral. Her family was the center of her life, along with her dog, Holly Rose, and she never missed attending an event in their lives. Throughout the years, Jeanne played golf with the mixed league at Pine Hills, enjoyed shopping, going to auctions and loved watching game shows. Above all, Jeanne was a kind and gentle lady.



The Pregmon family would like to express its deepest gratitude to Dr. Mary Ann McDonald, the VNA Hospice and the staff of the Jewish Home, gratefully acknowledging Sue and Ginny for the care and compassion show to them.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Mary Theresa Gilhooley and Mark Jones; Patricia Morgan and husband, Mark; and Jeanmarie Moleski and husband, John; a son, Donald and wife, Judy, all of Scranton; 10 grandchildren, Maeve and Celene Gilhooley, Michael and Maura Morgan, Mary and Lily Moleski, Danielle, Aaron, Claudia and William Pregmon; a sister, Ellen Condon, Scranton; nieces and nephews.



Family and friends are invited to attend Jeanne's funeral on Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Peter's Cathedral, 315 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.



Friends may call Monday, 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jeanne's name to St. Joseph Center Foundation, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, 18509; or to the Cody Barrasse Foundation, Scranton Prep, 1000 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; http://codybarrassefoundation.com/



Published in Scranton Times on July 7, 2019