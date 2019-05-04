Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Mariani. View Sign Service Information Neil W Regan Funeral Home Inc 1900 Pittston Ave Scranton , PA 18505 (570)-343-6416 Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanne Mariani, South Scranton, died Thursday at Geisinger Community Medical Center after complications from several illnesses.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Joseph and Rena Lilli Mariani, she was a member of St. John Neumann Parish at Nativity of Our Lord Church. A graduate of Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Jeanne later earned her BSN at Misericordia University and her MHA at St. Joseph's College. In her career at Mercy Hospital she advanced from staff nurse to head nurse and later nursing supervisor, director of nursing, vice president of nursing and eventually chief operating officer. Even after retiring she carried on her passion for her profession as an adjunct professor at Lackawanna College and a project manager for United Healthcare.



Throughout her adult life Jeanne never failed to assist each and every one of her extended family. Her generosity was unceasing. She will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.



She is survived by a sister, Anne Marie Caravelli; three brothers, Michael; Joseph and wife, Carol; and Robert Mariani, all of Scranton; nieces and nephews, James and Cynthia Caravelli, Sheryl Mariani-Gaydos, Melissa Campbell, Elizabeth Zabrowski, Michael Mariani Jr., Robert Mariani Jr., Christine Mariani and Jeanne Michele Mariani; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.



She was also preceded in death by sisters-in-law, Sally Ann Mariani and Ann Marie Mariani.



The family would like to express its deepest gratitude to Darlene and Joseph Ruane for their extraordinary kindness and untiring service to Jeanne during her illness.



The funeral will be Tuesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Neumann Parish at Nativ­ity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St., celebrated by the Rev. Michael Bryant, pastor, followed by interment at Italian American Cemetery.



Family and friends may call Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NEPA Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 3953, Scranton, PA 18505.



