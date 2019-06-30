|
Jeanne Martin, 91, died Friday at St. Mary's Villa in Elmhurst Twp.
Born in Moscow, she was the daughter of the late James and Mae Foley Martin. Jeanne was a graduate of Moscow High School and Scranton Lackawanna Junior College. She worked for the Federal Aviation Administration in Washington, D.C., and resided in Falls Church, Va., then moved to Mount Pocono upon her retirement. She was a member of Most Holy Trinity Parish in Cresco.
Jeanne is survived by a niece, Angela Kate Grainger, Lake Forest, Ill.; a nephew, John Martin, Sciota; and a cousin, Karen Powell, Moscow.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Edgar Martin.
The Rev. Gregory Loughney will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Villa of Our Lady, 245 Meadowside Road, Mount Pocono. Burial will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Villa, 516 St. Mary's Villa Road, Elmhurst Twp., PA 18444 for resident activities.
Arrangements by the Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. For online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on June 30, 2019