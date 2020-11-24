Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannette Surridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannette Hapersberger "Bonnie" Surridge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeannette Hapersberger "Bonnie" Surridge Obituary

Jeannette "Bonnie" Hapersberger Surridge, 69, formerly of Old Forge, died Sunday at Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Scranton. Her husband of 49 years, David Surridge, died June 5.

Born in Taylor on April 28, 1951, she was the daughter of the late John and Adelaide (VanLuvender) Hapersberger.

A loving mother, grandmother and sister, she will always be missed by her loved ones. She enjoyed shopping, listening to music and, if there was something to clean, she'd make sure it was spotless.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Zupon and fiancé, Timmy Lamorte Jr., Throop; granddaughter, Mackenzie Lamorte, Honesdale; brother, Jack Hapersberger, Avoca; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by siblings, Norma, Wilma, William, Leonard, Eugene "Smokey," Paul and George Hapersberger.

Private arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeannette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -