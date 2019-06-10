Jeannette May Smith, 72, of View Lane, Factoryville, Pa., died Sunday morning, June 9, after a courageous battle with cancer.



Born in West Nicholson, she was the youngest daughter of the late Douglas J. Smith Sr. and the former Elnora Squier.



Jeannette was a beautiful lady, loving mother and adoring grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, sewing, horses and gardening. She was a devoted homemaker and later worked at Walmart in Tunkhannock for many years.



Left to cherish her memory are her seven children, Laura (Roland) Anderson, Steven (Marie) Smith, Tammy (Kevin) McMicken, Jennifer James, Christel (Brett) Flynn, Brandi (Stan) Slocum and Brandon Smith and companion, Kellie Ann; 16 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



She was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Douglas E. Smith and Benjamin Smith; and a sister, Madeline Smith.



A funeral service by chaplain Jay McCracken will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the West Nicholson United Methodist Church.



Calling hours will be Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.

