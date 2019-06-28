Jeannine Josephine Nicole Mangenot Hollister Fronk, 92, of Calapoose, Pa., went to be with her Lord, Thursday, June 20, at home surrounded by her family.



She was born on March 10, 1927, in Chalons-sur-Marne, France, daughter of the late Edouard and Marcelle Bintner Mangenot. She was preceded in death by Charles Fronk, her loving husband of 36 years.



In France, she and her family lived under occupation of the Nazis for many years before being liberated by the Allies. She came to the U.S. as a war bride and married the late Lee W. Hollister in 1947 and divorced in 1976.



Jeannine held many positions in her life: beachball maker, grocery clerk, battery assembler, wide load escort and school bus driver, to name a few. But her most proud position was mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. No words can express what she meant to each one of them. She was a devout Christian and a member of the Light of Christ Church.



She is survived by her five children, Claudine Williams and husband, Gil; Marge Senft and husband, Harry; Edouard Hollister and wife, Reggie; Marc Hollister and wife, Sheryl; Jackie Worden and husband, Dave; her 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; her brother, Gerard Mangenot; her seven stepchildren, Patsy Hollister Hartline and husband, David; Dawn Powell and partner, Stan Krushinsky; Greg Fronk; Jeremy Fronk and wife, Sarah; Melanie McKee and husband, Richard; Elizabeth Fronk, Susie Embick; many stepgrandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren and stepgreat-great-grandchildren; and a gazillion nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank all the staff at Traditional Home Health & Hospice Dunmore, Pa., for their support and loving care of their beloved mother.



A memorial service will be held Friday, July 12, at the Light of Christ Church. Visitation with the family will start at 6 p.m., followed by the service at 7.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Light of Christ Church, 2067 Moosic Lake Road, Route 247, Mount Cobb, PA 18436.

