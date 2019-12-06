|
|
Jeff Luizza, a businessman, a philanthropist and a lifelong resident of Old Forge, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday. He was only 61 years old.
He is survived by his best friend and the love of his life, Melissa (Sanders) Luizza. The couple were married on May 3, 1997.
Son of the late Anthony and Alverdah (Marquard) Luizza, Jeff was born on Sept. 27, 1958. A graduate of Old Forge High School, he then studied auto mechanics at Johnson College.
A master mechanic for years, he would go on to found Penn Warranty Corp., the area's first automotive warranty company. From the humble beginnings, the company would evolve into a 100-employee business covering an 18-state territory before Jeff would sell his business in 2008.
Earning his pilot's license at age 16, Jeff was at one time the youngest pilot in the commonwealth. Flying as recently as Saturday, he spent winters with Melissa at their Port Orange, Florida, home.
Jeff's life was one of selflessness, acts of kindness and caring for others. He began his efforts by flying ill children to their appointments to ensure they'd receive the best care. Upon retirement, he began his dog rescue missions, rescuing pups from high-kill shelters and ultimately transporting them to loving homes. By the time of his death, Jeff had helped to save the lives of more than 4,000 dogs.
Jeff's memory will long live on through all that he had created - both through his business and through his kindness. Taken too soon, his life will forever be celebrated.
He is also survived by his loving daughter, Jeanie Gilbert and husband, Brad, of Old Forge; his three grandchildren, Gabriella, Ryan and Leah Gilbert; his brother, Anthony Luizza and wife, Sharon; his nephew, Anthony Luizza and wife, Kristin; and his great-niece and great-nephew, Natalia and Carter Luizza, all of Whitehall Twp.
A blessing service was celebrated by the Rev. Doug Hoeffner, Church of God pastor, with burial at Marcy Cemetery in Duryea. Memorial contributions may be made in Jeff's name to the Church of God c/o 101 Center St., Taylor, PA 18517. Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 6, 2019