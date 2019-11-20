Home

Jeffery T. Hunter


1956 - 2019
Jeffery T. Hunter Obituary
Jeff T. Hunter, 63, of South Abington Twp., Pa., passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, after an extended illness in Allied Services Skilled Nursing Center, Scranton, Pa. He was born in Honesdale, Pa., on Feb. 23, 1956, to Shirley (Bergmann) Hunter and the late Thomas L. Hunter.

He is survived by his mother; a sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl and John Cher­un­dolo; nephew, Joseph (Jen) Cherundolo; nieces, Chrissie (Peter) Cherundolo Roest and Gina Cherundolo; num­erous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He graduated from Mountain View High School in 1976. He was a self-employed carpenter who previously worked for Blue Ridge Builders and Thomson Electronics.

Services will be held at the family's convenience. He will be laid to rest in Glen Dyberry Cemetery, Honesdale, Pa. Donations in Jeff's memory can be made to the .

Condolences may be sent to his mother, Shirley Hunter, c/o Gracious Living Estates, 10543 PA-29, Montrose, PA 18801.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 20, 2019
