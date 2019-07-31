Home

Jeffrey A. Lee Obituary
Jeffrey A. Lee, 53, a resident of Ashley, formerly of Dunmore and Scranton, died Sunday evening at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his spouse, Casey Fox.

He was born in Scranton, the son of the late Robert J. Sr. and Grace Laird Lee. After graduation from high school, he attended the Culinary Institute of America, cooking was his passion. He was employed by AT&T and before his illness worked in communications at Community Medical Center.

Also surviving are two brothers, Robert J. and David Lee, both of Scranton; two sisters, Debbie Ali and Jennifer Croffut, both of New York; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Friends and family may pay their respects Thursday from noon until time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wyoming Valley, 20 Church Road, Wyoming, PA 18644.

Published in Scranton Times on July 31, 2019
