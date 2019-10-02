|
|
Jeffrey Alan Farnham, 50, of Lanham, Md., passed away Saturday, Sept. 28. His wife of 23 years is the former Celeste Marie Rossi.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of Joseph Sr. and Grace Kochis Farnham. Jeff was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School and Wilkes University. He worked at Allied Services for over 10 years before he and his wife moved to Lanham, Md. Jeff was employed by Gilbane Construction.
Two of his proudest accomplishments were building the Clinical Research Center at the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in Washington, D.C. Jeff was an avid football and baseball fan as well as Marvel Comics.
Also surviving are his two four-legged babies, Cheyne and Julia, who he loved very much; brothers, Joseph Jr. and wife, Lori, of Gloversville, N.Y.; Daniel and Ronald; a sister, Jennifer Milan; a nephew, Nate; a niece, Alison; his beloved great-nieces, Lillian and Madison; as well as several other nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. from the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Karen Rickaby.
Friends may visit from 9:30 to 11 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the .
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 2, 2019