Jeffrey Felton Sr., 64, Scranton, died Feb. 14 at the Gardens of Scranton.
|
He was born in Montrose to the late Guy and Emma Smith Felton.
You will be sadly missed; we love you with all of our hearts. We will never forget you, and we will be together again someday. Rest in peace, our dear father, from all of your children, Bobbie Jo and Billie Jo Crawford; and Jeffrey and Justin Felton; and grandchildren, Cody Malaker and Nathan Jo Payne.
We are deeply grateful for all of his family and friends, and he shall never forget you.
Arrangements by the McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.
Mcgoff-Hughes Funeral Home
1401 Capouse Ave
Scranton, PA 18509
(570) 343-3660
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 24, 2019