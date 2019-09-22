|
|
Jeffrey (Jeff) Hudak, of Old Forge and owner of area barber shop Diesel Hair Studio, died Thursday at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia after an illness.
A blessing service by Rev. August Ricciardi will be Monday at 7 p.m. in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
Relatives and friends are welcome to celebrate Jeff's life on Monday from 4 p.m. until blessing. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 22, 2019