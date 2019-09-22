Home

Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Jeffrey (Jeff) Hudak Obituary
Jeffrey (Jeff) Hudak, of Old Forge and owner of area barber shop Diesel Hair Studio, died Thursday at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia after an illness.

A blessing service by Rev. August Ricciardi will be Monday at 7 p.m. in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.

Relatives and friends are welcome to celebrate Jeff's life on Monday from 4 p.m. until blessing. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 22, 2019
