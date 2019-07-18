Jeffrey Koshinski, 45, of North Carolina, formerly of Scranton, died July 8 in North Carolina.



Born in Scranton, son of the late Joseph and Linda Gelhing Koshinski, he was educated in Scranton public schools and attended West Scranton High School. Jeff was a roofer for many years and was employed by Roofing Options.



Jeff had a passion for riding his Harley as much as he could with family and friends, especially with his childhood friend, Brian White and his son. He was a loving, caring and compassionate person. He also enjoyed camping, picnics, hunting, music festivals, flea markets and holidays. Nothing compared to his love for his family especially his goddaughter, Chelssea White.



Also surviving are two brothers, James Koshinski, Scranton and girlfriend, Alyssa; Joseph Koshinski and wife, Katie, Scranton; a sister, Teresa Smith and husband, Chuck, Scranton; aunts, Suzanne Boyle; Christine Gelhing Ancherani and husband, Danny; nieces, Felicity Koshinski, Ariel Smith and Haley Smith; nephew, Devon Pinko; and cousins, Lori and Brian Segal.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.

Published in Scranton Times on July 18, 2019