Jeffrey John Fedak, age 58, died on Sept. 13 after a short illness at Geisenger Community Medical Center, Scranton, surrounded by family and friends.
He was born in Carbondale, Pa., on Sept. 6, 1961, the son of Jean (Skasko) Fedak and the late John Fedak. He was of the Eastern Orthodox faith and attended Fell High School, and graduated from Carbondale Area High School in 1979. He was a member of the tennis, golf teams and played saxophone in the band.
As a teenager he worked at Brown's Hotel, Loch Sheldrake, N.Y., in the dining room and the lighting department at the Jerry Lewis Theater Club for Bob Hope, Rita Moreno and many others.
Jeff attended Clarkson College, University of Pittsburgh School of Engineering and Penn State University. He joined the United States Coast Guard in 1981 and served until 1989. With basic training in Cape May, N.J., graduating with highest honors, he participated in the Coast Guard Military Band. He attended school at the U.S. Coast Guard Base at Governors Island, New York City, receiving the highest honors as a technician in the long-range aid to navigation system called LORAN (now known as GPS). He then was stationed at the Yakota Air Force Base in Japan, where he was interviewed in the "What is the U.S. Coast Guard doing in the center of Japan?" written by the Pacific Stars and Stripes newsletter.
Jeffrey owned several businesses in Connecticut and Pennsylvania. His most recent adventure was Print IT Pros, a graphic design company specializing in sports apparel in Scranton. For 20 years, he dedicated his life to youth sports as co-owner of Riverfront Sports Complex in Scranton, and was co-owner of JFPM Lake Holding LLC Tafton, Pa. As commodore of the Lake Wallenpaupack Yacht Club for two years, he helped to restore the décor and bring back an active membership. He enjoyed life on the lake in his pontoon boat, cruising and being surrounded by family and friends. He was involved in many charitable organizations and donor to the Gift of Life.
He is survived by his mother, Jean; brother, Greg; nephew, Keaton; and niece, Jade Fedak; great-aunt, Lillian Houde; fiancée, Paula Barton and her children, Rachel, Jesse; and partner and true friend, Pat McWade; many aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Fedak; maternal great-grandparents, Theodore and Mary Skasko; maternal grandmother, Mary Skasko Wasik; paternal grandparents, Samuel and Anna Fedak; sister-in-law, Dooley Robinson Fedak; and nephew/godson, Bryan Fedak; godparents, Eva Fedak Krenitsky and Michael Barna.
The family would like to invite you to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. at NOSH, 280 Main St., Dickson City, PA 18519.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like any donations to go to the Gift of Life; Tafton Dive/Rescue Team, 235 Route 507, Tafton, PA 18464; and or Ledgedale Volunteer Fire Company, 529 Goose Pond Road, Lake Ariel, PA 18436.
Joseph Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson is assisting the family. For condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 18, 2019